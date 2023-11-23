Telangana people will never forgive KCR for insulting Indira Gandhi, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI): Reacting to Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's statement on Indira Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge taking to his official account on 'X' (formerly Twitter), said on Thursday that people will never forgive for heaping insults on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. HT Image

"An arrogant KCR, drunk on power, has heaped insults on Smt. Indira Gandhi. The people of Telangana will never, ever forgive him for that. Indiramma Rajyam means justice, welfare and development, and the Congress party is strongly committed to it," said Kharge in a post on 'X'.

Earlier during the week, KCR made a scathing attack at the Congress recalling the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's regime and said "Why do we need that regime when nothing good happened during that period."

Addressing a public gathering at Wyra, Khannam district, KCR said "Congress leaders are saying if Congress comes to power, they will bring Indirama (Indira Gandhi) regime. Why do we need that regime? Did any good happen during that? Poor were left as poor, and SC and STs have been used as vote banks. If they had done good this wouldn't have been the situation of Dalits and Girijans."

Reacting to the remarks made by KCR, Mallikarjung responded in a post on X this morning. Kharge, in his post, also shared a video from his recent public meeting at Nalgonda where he lashed out at KCR over his comments against the Congress party's promise to bring back 'Indiramma Rajyam'.

Adressing the public meeting, Kharge said, "KCR is abusing Indira Gandhi and he says that poverty came because of Indira Gandhi and that she did nothing for the poor. This is what KCR says about Indira Gandhi who liberated Bangladesh by fighting with Pakistan and today even Bangladesh is happy."

"When Indira Gandhi became PM, there was a huge grain crisis in the country, in 1966 she imported 100 lakh tons of grains so that people did not die of hunger. After 1966, by calling a meeting of all the CMs, she started the green revolution and so much grain was produced that all the godowns we have today are filled to the brim," added Kharge.

He further lauded the former Indian Prime Minister for getting two and a half lakh new borewells established in the country and in turn achieving the production of eleven crore tonnes of food grains after which the import of food grains was stopped.

"And today that is why Congress wants to establish 'Indiramma Rajyam'. Indramma Rajyam means that the farmer should become prosperous, he should get the facility of irrigation, he should get the right amount for his crops, houses for the poor to live in, tribals should get their water, rights on jungle land etc." said Kharge.

The ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the November 30 assembly polls in the state.

The counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3. (ANI)