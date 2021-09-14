Telangana plans drive to inoculate 300k daily

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed Health department officials to take up a special drive of vaccination against Covid-19 and inoculate 300k people daily as there is a possibility of the state getting required quantities of the vaccine following augmented production.

An official release issued on Sunday night, quoting KCR said, though the Covid-19 spread is in control in the State, the special drive of the vaccination should be taken up so that people should not suffer in future due to the pandemic.

“Chief minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the senior officials of the medical and health department to take up a special drive to vaccinate 300k people daily to save people in the Telangana State from coronavirus,” it said.

The medical and health department officials brought to the notice of the CM that despite government and private educational institutions having opened, there is not much impact of the virus and there is no chance of increase of Covid-19 cases.

The officials informed Rao that there are 28 million people above the age of 18 and are eligible for vaccination in the state. So far 14.2 million people were administered the first dose of the vaccine while 5.3 million completed their second dose also and 13.8 million people are yet to be inoculated.

The chief minister also instructed the officials concerned to utilise buildings of schools, colleges and other government and private infrastructure as vaccination centres.

Rao urged the people to go to the nearest PHC and get them examined if they have any symptoms and take precautions such as wearing masks.

According to the release, Rao has instructed the medical and health officials to be on high alert to help people in any eventuality due to Covid-19 or any other seasonal diseases besides setting up oxygen plants and beds.