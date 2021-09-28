Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana rain: Depression to weaken into low-pressure area, says IMD
india news

Telangana rain: Depression to weaken into low-pressure area, says IMD

The IMD is tracking the depression – a remnant of the cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ – over the course of its trajectory in the coastal regions of India. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Gujarat coast on Thursday evening.
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Vehicles wade through the waterlogged road following heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on Monday. (ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the resultant depression from the Cyclone Gulab currently lay centered over Telangana and its adjoining regions, but is expected to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area over the next six hours. The IMD has also issued flash flood alerts in Telangana as it said that the downpour will continue at least for the next 48 hours due to the remnants of Cyclone Gulab. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has also been predicted over Gujarat, the Konkan coast, Marathwada, and Maharashtra over the next two to three days, according to the notifications issued by the IMD.

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab: Parts of AP, Telangana may continue to witness heavy rain

According to alerts issued by the Met department, the cyclonic depression progressed overnight from the adjoining south Chhattisgarh region to enter the skies of northern Telangana and adjoining Vidarbha. On Tuesday morning, it covered the entire region of Telangana, Vidarbha, and the adjoining Marathwada as well, the added.

In a notification issued at 5:30am, the met department noted, “Depression lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 28th September 2021 over Telangana and adjoining areas of Marathwada and Vidarbha. To weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours.”

RELATED STORIES

The IMD is tracking the depression – a remnant of the cyclonic storm ‘Gulab’ – over the course of its trajectory in the coastal regions of India. It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining Gujarat coast on Thursday evening. Although the system is not likely to further intensify over the northeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours, the Met department said that there is a possibility of another cyclone, named Shaheen, forming over the Arabian Sea forming from the remnants of Gulab.

Meanwhile, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared a state-wide holiday on Tuesday for all government offices and educational institutions due to the heavy rains.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone in india cyclone alert cyclone condition in western coast telangana rain telangana
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HC rejects bail plea of former DRC honorary consul booked for misusing his position

Meghalaya Police plan action over letter related to ex-rebel’s killing

Assam scientist bags Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award for pioneering work

News updates from HT: SC to hear final arguments in post-poll violence plea
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP