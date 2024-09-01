Telangana rains wreak havoc: Over 100 villages submerged, 99 trains cancelled | 10 points

Heavy rainfall continued to wreak havoc across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, leading to severe flooding, loss of life, and widespread disruption. Both states have been grappling with relentless downpours over the past few days, causing rivers to swell and inundating vast areas, including major cities like Hyderabad and Vijayawada. Family stranded on the roof top of their home in Telangana's Khammam District.(X)

Emergency meetings were held by the respective chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, A Revanth Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu, to assess the situation and coordinate rescue operations.

The situation in Khammam district is particularly dire, with 110 villages submerged under floodwaters.

Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said 119 people are stranded on hillocks and buildings, awaiting rescue.

“Informed Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji about the severe situation in Telangana's Khammam & that 110 villages in the district have been submerged, 9 people are stranded on Prakash Nagar hillock, 68 people on Azmeera Thanda hillock in Palair constituency, and 42 others are trapped on buildings,” he posted on X.

In response, nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to Telangana to assist in the rescue operations. These teams, drawn from Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Assam, are already in action following orders from the Union home minister Amit Shah, Sanjay Kumar said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has also been severely affected by heavy rainfall. Vijayawada, one of the major cities in the state, has witnessed severe flooding, particularly in the Rama Krishna Puram area, where houses and cars were submerged. The NDRF, along with local police, has been actively involved in rescue and relief operations, relocating affected residents to rehabilitation centres.

10 key points on the rainfall and flood situation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: