Telangana rains: Red alert for Hyderabad, schools, colleges shut | 10 points

As moderate to heavy rains hit various parts of Telangana, flooding low-lying areas and disrupting road connections between villages, the state government has instructed district collectors to implement measures to prevent loss of life and property. An IMD bulletin said moderate to heavy rains are expected at several districts in northern Telangana in the next two days. (AFP)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts for all districts of Telangana on Sunday, September 1.

Chief secretary Santhi Kumari has directed district collectors to enforce safety measures in response to the meteorological department's forecast of heavy rains across the state over the next two days.

Streams have swelled in Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, Khammam and other districts following the rains.

Here's how the rains have crippled normal life in the state:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red, Orange, and Yellow alerts for all districts of Telangana on Sunday, September 1. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently stationed in Hyderabad and Vijayawada and can be deployed if an emergency arises. The state government has instructed that control rooms be established in every district collector's office, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the state secretariat. District administrations have been directed that an officer should be specially appointed to supervise the overflowing streams. In light of the heavy rain forecast and the red alert issued for Hyderabad district, all primary and secondary schools will be closed on September 2. The state government has advised taking measures to prevent tank contamination and to ensure chlorination to avoid the spread of diseases. Hyderabad's weather forecast for the next 48 hours includes moderate to heavy rain or thunderstorms, with surface winds expected to reach 30-40 km/h. Authorities have advised parents and guardians to pay attention to weather warnings and ensure their children's safety during this period. The state has developed a proactive plan to evacuate people from flood-affected areas and establish relief camps. The state has issued a high alert to irrigation department officials, advising them to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions without leaving their headquarters.

