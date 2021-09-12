Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana reports 249 new Covid cases, two deaths in 24 hours

By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Telangana on Sunday added 249 fresh infections to its coronavirus tally, which rose to 6,61,551 while the toll mounted to 3,895 with two related fatalities.

The number of active cases stood at 5,258, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 82 cases followed by Nalgonda 18, Medchal Malkajgiri 17 and Warangal Urban 14.Six out of the 33 districts recorded zero cases, it said.

A total of 53,789 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 25.4 million.

A total of 313 Covid-19 recoveries were reported on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries to 6,52,398.

The recovery rate and case fatality rate in the state was 98.61 per cent and 0.58 per cent, compared to the national average of 97.48 per cent and 1.3 per cent, the bulletin said.

