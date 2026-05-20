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Telangana RERA Chairman N Satyanarayana resigns citing health reasons

Telangana RERA Chairman N Satyanarayana resigns citing health reasons

Published on: May 20, 2026 11:27 am IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chairman N Satyanarayana has resigned, citing medical ailments arising from prolonged bench hearings and administrative responsibilities.

Telangana RERA Chairman N Satyanarayana resigns citing health reasons

Satyanarayana said prolonged hearings, lasting up to five hours daily, caused severe back pain and other health problems, requiring continuous physiotherapy and medical treatment during recent weeks.

"Though it is painful , it is in the best interest of my health," Satyanarayana told PTI on Wednesday, describing the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chairman position is among the most challenging and fulfilling assignments during his four-decade-long public service.

During his three-year tenure, the retired IAS officer observed that TG-RERA strengthened transparency, accountability, digital governance, grievance redressal, and homebuyer protection through several institutional and regulatory reforms after studying best practices adopted by RERA authorities across multiple states.

The Authority completed project registrations within 10 to 21 days against the one-month statutory timeline and registered 10,817 projects, alongside 5,106 real-estate agents, placing Telangana fifth nationally among states and Union territories, he said.

Satyanarayana added that the Advertising Standards Council of India partnered with TG-RERA to digitally monitor misleading real-estate advertisements, among other initiatives.

During his tenure, TG-RERA launched a Public Grievance and Guidance Cell to support complaint filing, project verification, documentation assistance, compliance guidance, and stakeholder awareness across Telangana's real-estate sector.

The Telangana government has accepted the resignation of Satyanarayana on health grounds through an official memo issued by the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Department on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
hyderabad
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