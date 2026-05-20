Hyderabad, Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chairman N Satyanarayana has resigned, citing medical ailments arising from prolonged bench hearings and administrative responsibilities. Telangana RERA Chairman N Satyanarayana resigns citing health reasons

Satyanarayana said prolonged hearings, lasting up to five hours daily, caused severe back pain and other health problems, requiring continuous physiotherapy and medical treatment during recent weeks.

"Though it is painful , it is in the best interest of my health," Satyanarayana told PTI on Wednesday, describing the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Chairman position is among the most challenging and fulfilling assignments during his four-decade-long public service.

During his three-year tenure, the retired IAS officer observed that TG-RERA strengthened transparency, accountability, digital governance, grievance redressal, and homebuyer protection through several institutional and regulatory reforms after studying best practices adopted by RERA authorities across multiple states.

The Authority completed project registrations within 10 to 21 days against the one-month statutory timeline and registered 10,817 projects, alongside 5,106 real-estate agents, placing Telangana fifth nationally among states and Union territories, he said.

The Authority submitted proposals strengthening institutional administration, resulting in the deputation of 56 officers and expansion of full-fledged Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority operations for improving governance and regulatory implementation, he said.

Satyanarayana said that focus was placed on complaints pending between 2017 and 2022, with the Authority conducting hearings and issuing orders in those cases alongside regular complaints received from 2023 onwards.

Of the total 2,764 complaints, hearings have been completed and orders issued in 1,764 cases so far, he added.

The Authority also issued guidelines on promoter rights transfers, project extensions, ongoing project definitions, and facilitated revival of stalled Jaya Platinum and Jaya Diamond projects through coordinated stakeholder participation under provisions of the RERA Act, he said.

Strategic partnerships were established with the Administrative Staff College of India, NALSAR University of Law, Engineering Staff College of India, International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, and other institutions to strengthen mediation, legal research, technical evaluation and awareness programmes, he said.

Satyanarayana added that the Advertising Standards Council of India partnered with TG-RERA to digitally monitor misleading real-estate advertisements, among other initiatives.

During his tenure, TG-RERA launched a Public Grievance and Guidance Cell to support complaint filing, project verification, documentation assistance, compliance guidance, and stakeholder awareness across Telangana's real-estate sector.

The Telangana government has accepted the resignation of Satyanarayana on health grounds through an official memo issued by the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Department on Tuesday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.