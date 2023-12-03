Live
Telangana results 2023: Asifabad, Khanapur, AdiIabad, Boath, NirmaI, MudhoIe, Sirpur assembly seats counting
LIVE counting updates for Telangana assembly seats for Asifabad, Khanapur, AdiIabad, Boath, NirmaI, MudhoIe, Sirpur assembly seats.
The Telangana assembly elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3. The AdiIabad Lok Sabha Constituency consists Asifabad, Khanapur, AdiIabad, Boath, NirmaI, MudhoIe and Sirpur assembly constituencies.
Counting to begin for AdiIabad area constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming in from the area.
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 05:45 AM
Telangana poll results for AdiIabad constituencies: Counting to begin at 8am