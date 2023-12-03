Telangana Results 2023: Winners from Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani, Peddapalle

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The PeddapaIIe Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and PeddapaIIe constituencies.

Telangana Election Results Live Updates: Around 70.60% voters exercise franchise as polls conclude in Telangana. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Winning candidates from 2023 elections in PeddapaIIe area constituencies

Constituency Winning Candidate Party Chennur (SC) Gaddam Vivekanand Indian National Congress Bellampalli (SC) Gaddam Vinod Indian National Congress Mancherial Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao Indian National Congress Dharmapuri (SC) Adluri Laxman Kumar Indian National Congress Ramagundam M.S. Raj Thakoor Indian National Congress Manthani Duddilla Sridhar Babu Indian National Congress Peddapalle Chintakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao Indian National Congress

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in PeddapaIIe area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Chennur (SC) Balka Suman TRS Bellampalli (SC) Durgam Chinnaiah TRS Mancherial Nadipelli Diwakar Rao TRS Dharmapuri (SC) Eshwar Koppula TRS Ramagundam Korukanti Chandar Patel All India Forward Bloc Manthani Duddilla Sridhar Babu INC Peddapalle Manohar Reddy Dasari TRS

