Telangana sees highest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths

Telangana witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths in a single day spike with 8,126 fresh infections and 38 more fatalities, the state government said on Sunday.

The cases tally stands at over 3.95 lakh while the toll rose to 1,999.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1259, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (676) and Rangareddy (591), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 24.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 3,95,232 while with 3,307 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,30,304.

The state has 62,929 active cases and over 1.08 lakh samples were tested on Saturday.

Cumulatively, over 1.24 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.35 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.50 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 83.57 per cent, while it was 83 per cent in the country.

The state has 293 active micro containment zones.

According to a separate release, over 35.14 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while over 4.91 lakh got their second shot also as of April 24.

