Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: ‘Most complex’ rescue operation enters day 5

Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Members of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) prepare for a rescue operation at Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project tunnel in Nagarkurnool district of India's Telangana state on February 24, 2025. (Photo by AFP)

Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: A rescue mission to pull out eight workers trapped inside a tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool since February 22 continues, with a minister describing it as “the most complex and difficult tunnel rescue operation in the world or at least in India.” Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Telangana irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “There is only one entry-exit to the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. collapse might have taken place due to a slight tectonic shift and as some geological fault lines have given way.”...Read More

Experts from 11 different agencies are carrying out the rescue operation and, to explore alternative approaches, they are assessing the feasibility of drilling from the top and side of the tunnel while ensuring all necessary safety precautions, the minister noted.

The work is being monitored by a unified command centre under Telangana's special chief secretary Arvind Kumar.

Meanwhile, according to Nagarkurnool district collector B Santhosh, communication is yet to be established with the trapped persons.

“We are not able to communicate with them. As of now, we are dewatering and going forward. The teams are not able to go into the last 50 meters, where the workers are trapped, due to accumulation of muck and debris,” he said.