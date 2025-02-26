Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: ‘Most complex’ rescue operation enters day 5
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: A rescue mission to pull out eight workers trapped inside a tunnel in Telangana's Nagarkurnool since February 22 continues, with a minister describing it as “the most complex and difficult tunnel rescue operation in the world or at least in India.” Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Telangana irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “There is only one entry-exit to the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. collapse might have taken place due to a slight tectonic shift and as some geological fault lines have given way.”...Read More
Experts from 11 different agencies are carrying out the rescue operation and, to explore alternative approaches, they are assessing the feasibility of drilling from the top and side of the tunnel while ensuring all necessary safety precautions, the minister noted.
The work is being monitored by a unified command centre under Telangana's special chief secretary Arvind Kumar.
Meanwhile, according to Nagarkurnool district collector B Santhosh, communication is yet to be established with the trapped persons.
“We are not able to communicate with them. As of now, we are dewatering and going forward. The teams are not able to go into the last 50 meters, where the workers are trapped, due to accumulation of muck and debris,” he said.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Who are the 8 men trapped inside?
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: They are Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas from Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Singh (Jammu and Kashmir), Gurpreet Singh (Punjab) and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Family of Jammu man accuses his company not contacting them
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: The family of Jammu man Sunny Singh, who is trapped inside, has accused his employers of not contacting them so far.
“I only want my son to return home safe and sound. It has been four days and he must be hungry. I appeal to the government to get him out as soon as possible,” his mother Chanchalo Devi said.
She appealed to prime minister Narendra Modi to “speed up” the rescue operation to get the eight trapped men safely out of the tunnel.
“We were talking to him (Sunny) on an almost daily basis, but we did not talk with him on that fateful day,” the mother said with tears rolling down her eyes.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: 11 agencies involved in rescue operation
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Experts from 11 agencies including the Indian Army, the Marine Commando Force (MARCOS) of Navy, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Geological Survey of India, rat-miners, and Singareni Collieries Company Limited are involved in the rescue efforts.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: KTR accuses Telangana govt of ‘shamelessly singing peons of their work'
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: "Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy garu is shamelessly singing peons of their work. And another gem of a minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy manages to stay clueless throughout.
All they have to show after four days of work at SLBC is eight missing people, bunch of debris, slush and a 300 crore damage to the machinery!
I am appalled that they are even feeling proud of all this
If you didn’t do any technical study before restarting the project and carelessly put lives & public money at risk, you have no one to blame but yourselves
We demand a comprehensive judicial enquiry into the SLBC tunnel collapse.
The lives lost and families affected deserve truth and accountability
The Congress government must ensure transparency and justice which is grossly missing so far!" tweets Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Family of trapped Jammu man awaits his return
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: The family of Jammu's Sunny Singh, 32, who is among the eight men trapped inside the tunnel, is eagerly awaiting safe return of their son and prayed for speeding up the rescue efforts.
Singh was working as a machine operator at the site.
The relatives have been making a beeline to the family living in Gurha Manhasan village in the Pargwal area on the India-Pakistan border, 40 kms from Jammu, offering prayers for his safety and giving hope of their reunion.
Singh’s father Ram, a retired soldier, is holding back emotions, while his mother Chanchalo Devi and sisters Anjali and Radha are terribly upset along with their younger brother Rajesh. Singh’s wife Deepti had shifted to her parent’s home.
“We have had no news about him for the last four days and are looking forward to hearing good news soon. One of our relatives, who is also working there, was the one who informed us about the incident,” Rajesh said.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Telangana irrigation minister rejects criticism of CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Rejecting BRS leader KT Rama Rao's criticisim of chief minister Revanth Reddy, irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy called it “disgraceful politics.”
"Anybody who is criticising, please remember, there cannot be more disgraceful politics. It is shameful that somebody talks about it," he said.
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: Minister details ‘problem’ in rescue operation
Telangana tunnel collapse LIVE: “There is one problem. The flow of slit and water into the tunnel at a very high speed continues. So, an opinion was expressed by some experts that the people going into the rescue, even their lives could be endangered. So, we are a responsible government, we are taking the best expert opinion,” Telangana irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday.