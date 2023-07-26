Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana top state in pensions given to persons with disability: KCR govt

Telangana top state in pensions given to persons with disability: KCR govt

ByHT News Desk
Jul 26, 2023 09:54 PM IST

Differently-able individuals are provided ₹4,016 monthly pension since July, which is the highest in the country, an official statement said.

Telangana increased the coverage of its population under the ‘Asara Pension Scheme’ meant for vulnerable sections of the society, by over 15 lakh new beneficiaries over the years, the state government said Wednesday. As of 2023, the total number of people benefiting from this scheme has reached 43.8 lakh.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.(HT_PRINT)

The scheme is aimed at financially supporting the elderly, differently-abled, HIV-AIDS victims, handloom workers, and stone masons, beedi workers, single women, among others. The government said it provides more than 976 crore pension amount to various categories monthly.

“The state government has increased the pension from 3016 to 4016 for differently-abled persons since July,” the statement said, adding that with an increase of 1,000 from the previous amount, Telangana leads among all states in providing pension in this category. The government stated that “steps have been taken to identify eligible persons through self-government, and as a result, their number has increased to 5 lakh 11 thousand 656.”

The government also gives support pension of "Rs. 2016 to beedi workers, single women, teachers, and dialysis victims," the statement added.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government also revised the eligibility of the old age pension scheme by reducing the age from 65 to 57 years. “With this decision, the government approved in August last year to grant new old-age pensions as well as new support pensions to 10 lakh beneficiaries…,” the statement added.

As per the data, the government allocated more than Rs. 58,000 crore financial assistance from 2014 to 2023-24. With the revision in its rules, in FY 2023-24, the annual pension amount under this scheme will reach above 11,712 crores, the government said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
telangana kcr
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP