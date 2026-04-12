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Telangana inter 1st and 2nd year results declared: Direct link to check scores here

TS inter results 2026: To pass, students must score 35% marks in each subject. Overall, they need a minimum of 350 marks out of 1,000 to be declared pass.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 11:23 am IST
Edited by Anita Goswami
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The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education is set to announce the Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam results for 2026 today, April 12, at 11 AM. The results will be declared at the board’s office in Hyderabad.

Telangana TS inter results 2026 are out.(Santosh Kumar)

The announcement will be made by K Keshava Rao, advisor to the Telangana government, along with Yogita Rana, education secretary and vice-chairperson of TGBIE.

Telangana TS Inter Results 2026 LIVE Updates here

Telangana TS inter results 2026: How to check your result

Telangana inter 1st and 2nd year result download link official website.

Telangana inter second result download link official website.

Exam dates

  • 1st year exams: February 25 to March 17, 2026
  • 2nd year exams: February 26 to March 18, 2026

Practical exams were held from February 2 to February 21, in two sessions each day: morning and afternoon. English practical exams took place earlier, on January 21 for first year and January 22 for second year students.

Students should keep their hall ticket numbers ready to check results quickly. The online marks memo is temporary, and official certificates will be given later by schools.

Eligibility criteria for TS inter results 2026

To pass the exams, students must score at least 35% marks in each subject. Overall, they need a minimum of 350 marks out of 1,000 to be declared pass.

For students who are visually or hearing impaired, the passing requirement is relaxed to 25% marks.

Along with the results, the board will also release important data such as the overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, and district-wise results. This information will help show how students across different regions of Telangana have performed in the exams.

 
telangana board result. board exam result
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Telangana inter 1st and 2nd year results declared: Direct link to check scores here
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