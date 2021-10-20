Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Telangana: YS Sharmila to begin record-breaking 4000-km foot march today
india news

Telangana: YS Sharmila to begin record-breaking 4000-km foot march today

The foot march in Telangana, which YS Sharmila said will be launched today, is expected to cover 90 constituencies across the state, barring the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.
YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila will embark on a padayatra across Telangana, following the footsteps of father YSR and brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

YS Sharmila, the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to undertake a padayatra (foot march) on Wednesday to “understand people's problems and find solutions” in context with her allegation that 7,000 farmers had committed suicide in the past seven years in Telangana during the rule of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). Sharmila, the founder of the YSR Telangana Party, had made her allegations in an official press statement released last month and laid out details about the foot march that she said will begin from October 20. In the padayatra to be launched today, Sharmila, according to reports, aims to cover 4,000km in 400 days.

Also Read | YSRTP chief Sharmila announces padayatra from October 20

The foot march in Telangana is expected to cover 90 constituencies across the state, barring the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, according to details laid out in the YSR Telangana Party press release. “The purpose of the padayatra is not only to hear and know the problems of people but also to find solutions to those problems,” party founder Sharmila was quoted as saying in the press release.

Elaborating on the allegations raised over farmers' deaths, YS Sharmila said that attacks on Dalits in Telangana have increased by 800 per cent during KCR's rule, while liquor sales grew by 300 per cent and so did attacks on women. She said that a padayatra – a strategy undertaken by former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy – is an ideal way to hear out the people and find solutions to the problems regarding any issue.

RELATED STORIES

“Following in his (former chief minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy) footsteps, we are also going to undertake padayatra for almost a year from October 20,” she said in the press release. “It is 'Praja Prasthana Yatra'”.

Meanwhile, YS Sharmila also hit out at the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that they have sold themselves out to the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). She added that her party, the YSR Telangana Party, would also enlighten the people about this issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana state of andhra pradesh y s jagan mohan reddy greater hyderabad municipal corporation
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lakhimpur Kheri: Supreme Court to hear today PIL seeking fair probe

Aryan Khan drugs case: Mumbai court expected to pass order on bail plea today

Bangladesh violence: VHP to hold nationwide protests today

Boost for Buddhist pilgrimage: PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar airport today
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP