Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana’s Reddy elevated to Cabinet, four MPs of Karnataka get MoS berth
india news

Telangana’s Reddy elevated to Cabinet, four MPs of Karnataka get MoS berth

Lawmakers from four regions of Karnataka were inducted as minister of state along with former Tamil Nadu state unit chief Murugan.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 10:11 PM IST
G. Kishan Reddy takes oath as Cabinet Minister during the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Six lawmakers from Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu were inducted to the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Four cabinet ministers were inducted to the Union cabinet on Wednesday from Karnataka after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejigged his Union Cabinet. The Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy, Rajya Sabha MP from Bengaluru Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba were inducted into the Cabinet. Khubha, Karandlaje and Narayanaswamy have been inducted as ministers of state.

Former Tamil Nadu chief Dr L. Murugan was also inducted into the Cabinet. He will also serve as a minister of state. Murugan also served as a vice chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes.

Secunderabad MP Gangapuram Kishan Reddy was elevated to the position of cabinet minister. The Telangana lawmaker served as Union minister of state for home affairs and also the party’s floor leader in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh legislative assemblies.

After his swearing-in Reddy thanked the Prime Minister via a series of tweets. “I express my deep sense of gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the trust reposed in me. I will sincerely make an endeavour to live up to his expectations and that of my people,” Reddy said.

He said that he will work hard to ensure that PM Modi’s vision of new India is fulfilled. He also said he will pay equal attention to development and growth of his home state Telangana.

“I will now have a two-fold strategy -- to strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi to contribute to his dream of building a new India. I shall actively contribute to the development of Telangana in a manner that the aspirations, vision and dreams of our martyrs are realised,” he further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cabinet reshuffle narendra modi
TRENDING NEWS

End of an era: Odisha sand artist sculpts beautiful tribute to Dilip Kumar

This majestic white tiger at an US zoo is turning heads online. Watch

Irish café worker escorts customer on wheelchair in heavy rain. Watch

This Bangla rendition of Five Hundred Miles by two boys is winning hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP