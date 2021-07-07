Telangana’s Reddy elevated to Cabinet, four MPs of Karnataka get MoS berth

Six lawmakers from Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu were inducted to the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Four cabinet ministers were inducted to the Union cabinet on Wednesday from Karnataka after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejigged his Union Cabinet. The Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy, Rajya Sabha MP from Bengaluru Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Bidar MP Bhagwanth Khuba were inducted into the Cabinet. Khubha, Karandlaje and Narayanaswamy have been inducted as ministers of state.

Former Tamil Nadu chief Dr L. Murugan was also inducted into the Cabinet. He will also serve as a minister of state. Murugan also served as a vice chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes.

Secunderabad MP Gangapuram Kishan Reddy was elevated to the position of cabinet minister. The Telangana lawmaker served as Union minister of state for home affairs and also the party’s floor leader in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh legislative assemblies.

After his swearing-in Reddy thanked the Prime Minister via a series of tweets. “I express my deep sense of gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the trust reposed in me. I will sincerely make an endeavour to live up to his expectations and that of my people,” Reddy said.

He said that he will work hard to ensure that PM Modi’s vision of new India is fulfilled. He also said he will pay equal attention to development and growth of his home state Telangana.

“I will now have a two-fold strategy -- to strengthen the hands of PM Narendra Modi to contribute to his dream of building a new India. I shall actively contribute to the development of Telangana in a manner that the aspirations, vision and dreams of our martyrs are realised,” he further added.