Telangana’s Siddipet tense after alleged slaughter of cows, police arrest 8 men

Police in Telangana’s Siddipet district on Saturday arrested eight people who allegedly slaughtered 15 cows on Friday, triggering communal tension in the district.

Siddipet police commissioner Joel Davis said the accused have been identified as – Mohamamd Jubair (45), Mohammad Khaja (35), Mohammad Saddam (30), Mohammad Arafat (24), Mohmmad Ibrahim (32), Mohammad Arshad (25), Mohammad Arif (30) and Mohammad Javed (30) – all from Sajidpura area of Siddipet town.

“Cases were booked against the accused under Sections 429, 153 and 153-A of Indian Penal Code, Section 10 of Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” the police commissioner said.

The accused were produced in the court of Siddipet judicial First Class magistrate, who remanded them to 14 days in judicial custody. They were shifted to Sangareddy jail, Davis said.

According to the commissioner, the police received a complaint at around 6.30 pm on Friday evening that some cows were lying butchered at a poultry shed behind brick kilns near the bypass road on the outskirts of Siddipet town.

“We rushed to the spot immediately and shifted the remaining cows to a cowshed. We summoned the district veterinary doctors to conduct a post-mortem of the slaughtered cows. The accused were absconding, but the police launched a manhunt and arrested them in the early hours of Saturday,” Davis said.

The slaughter of cows and calves is banned in Telangana, but bulls can be slaughtered if a fit-for-slaughter certificate is issued. The police said the cows were slaughtered to sell beef.

The news about the slaughter spread like a wild fire in the town leading to a tense atmosphere. Hundreds of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and RSS took out a rally in protest against the cow slaughter.

They staged a dharna near the old bus stand and raised slogans demanding stern action against the accused. The police swung into action and tried to disperse them but they refused to move till the accused were arrested.

Senior police officials, including the commissioner of police and assistant commissioner of police Rameshwar were finally able to persuade them to withdraw their protest. They assured them that the culprits would be brought to book at the earliest.

Davis appealed to the people not to believe any rumours and resort to communal violence. “Any deliberate campaign to exploit sensitive communal issues would be sternly dealt with,” the commissioner said.

Telangana’ finance minister T Harish Rao, who hails from Siddipet, condemned the slaughter of cows and instructed the police to take stern action against the accused.