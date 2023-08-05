Telangana IT exports

Hyderabad Telangana information technology minister K T Rama Rao told the assembly that over 600,000 IT jobs were generated in the state since its inception and IT companies had established their largest campus with world class facilities in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Telangana has recorded the highest-ever software exports to the extent of ₹57,706 crore during the fiscal year 2022-23, which is more than the cumulative IT exports of the combined Andhra Pradesh in 27 years, state information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao told the state assembly on Friday.

Answering a question during the second of the monsoon session of the state assembly, KTR said the first IT tower in Hyderabad was established in Begumpet during the combined Andhra Pradesh in 1987.

“Between 1987 and 2014 when the Telangana state was formed, the IT exports of the state stood at ₹56,000 crore. In the last nine years of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government, the IT sector in Telangana has registered a four-fold growth,” he said.

During the fiscal year 2022-23, the state recorded IT exports to the extent of ₹57,706 crore, which was the highest annual rise of 31.4% over the previous year, according to data by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and NASSCOM, the IT minister said.

KTR said that over six lakh IT jobs were generated in Telangana since its inception and several IT companies had established their largest campus with world class facilities in Hyderabad. “Hyderabad is now at the top position in IT jobs in the country. Around 44% of the technology-based jobs generated in the country are from Telangana,” he said.

Attracting industrial investments is key for the holistic development of cities and towns in Telangana. Steps are also being taken to expand the IT to tier II cities in the State with world class facilities to generate employment for the youth, KTR said.

Stating that Telangana had been able to attract investments due to stable government and able leadership which is ensuring a peaceful and congenial atmosphere, KTR referred to the ongoing violence in Haryana and Manipur. “There are no such problems in Telangana over religion or caste,” he said.

“We are witnessing other states in India. What is happening in Haryana? Gurgaon is a great IT centre. Those who are there are destroying it…creating trouble in the name of religion, and (indulging in) very bad actions of making people flee,” he said.

