'Telling truth not treason…': Rahul Gandhi on SC putting sedition law on hold

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to put the 152-year-old colonial-era sedition law on hold. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said telling the truth was patriotic and not a treasonous activity. "Telling the truth is patriotism, not treason. Listening to the truth is one's duty. Crushing the truth is arrogance. Don't be afraid," the Wayanad MP said.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court put on hold the 152-year-old colonial-era law as it stressed the need to preserve the civil liberty of Indian citizens. In its interim order the court said it would be 'appropriate' to put Section 124A 'in abeyance' till the government reviewed the law in full.

"It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further re-examination is over. We hope and expect the Centre and states will desist from registering any FIR under Section 124A or initiate proceedings under the same till the re-examination is over," the three-judge bench led by chief justice NV Ramana said.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala labelled the top court's decision historic and said, "Supreme Court has sent a clear message. Suppressors subjugators sitting in citadels of power be forewarned - Free Speech will not be throttled by autocrats & dictators masquerading as rulers. Speaking truth to power can’t be sedition and status quo will change."

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also hailed the Supreme Court's verdict. "Great day for democracy. The Sedition law stands stayed. Kudos to the Supreme Court," she tweeted.

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju said that while the government respected the Supreme Court and its independence, there was a 'lakshman rekha' (line) that must be respected by all organs of the state in letter and spirit. "We have to ensure that we respect the provisions of the Indian Constitution as well as existing laws," Rijiju told news agency ANI.

