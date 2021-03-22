Home / India News / Temperature falls as rain and snow lash Kashmir
india news

Temperature falls as rain and snow lash Kashmir

The temperature dropped in Kashmir after rain in plains and snowfall in the upper reaches of the mountains from early hours on Monday, meteorologists said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:35 AM IST
Rain has been lashing the plains of Kashmir sinc Monday morning. (AP)

The temperature dropped in Kashmir after rain in plains and snowfall in the upper reaches of the mountains from early hours on Monday, meteorologists said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials in Srinagar said the upper reaches of the mountains are witnessing fresh snowfall. Rain pounded Srinagar since the morning.

The month of March has witnessed back-to-back rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir.

Director of IMD, Sonum Lotus said that widespread rain and snow are most likely to continue till Tuesday. “Heavy to very heavy rain and snow at scattered places of J&K. There could be avalanches, mudslides and water logging at some places so people should remain alert,” he said

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 0.7 degrees during the night while Jammu recorded 3.5 degrees. Gulmarg was the coldest place in Kashmir as night temperature was recorded at minus 0.5 degrees.

Although the month of February had witnessed a number of snow spells, it also saw an abrupt increase in maximum temperatures.

Kashmir experienced harshest winter in 30 years with temperatures plunging to record levels in the month of January. On January 31, Srinagar had recorded minus 8.8 degrees, lowest since the January of 1991.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

11th round India-China talks look positive on Gogra-Hot Springs disengagement

At least 400 mn accessed care in 70K Ayushman centres: Health ministry

Parliament LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

Decoding the proposed changes in the POCSO Act
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP