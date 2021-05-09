Ten states account for over 71% of new Covid-19 cases. All you need to know

Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi are among 10 states that account for 71.75% of the 4,03,738 new Covid-19 cases registered in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The other states in the list of 10 are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,578. It is followed by Karnataka with 47,563 while Kerala reported 41,971 new cases.

A total of more than 30.22 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country while the daily Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 21.64%, the ministry said.

India's total active caseload has reached 37,36,648 and now comprises 16.76% of the country's total infections. A net incline of 13,202 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Haryana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh cumulatively account for 82.94% of India's total active cases, the ministry stated.

"The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.09%," the ministry said.

Besides, 4,092 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Ten states account for 74.93% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (864). Karnataka follows with 482 daily deaths.

Twenty states and UTs have deaths per million population lower than the national average (176), while 16 states and UTs have deaths per million population higher than the national average. the ministry highlighted.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 16.94 crores.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.78% of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.

Cumulatively 17,84,869 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of Covid vaccine.

More than 20 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-113 of the vaccination drive (May 8), 20,23,532 vaccine doses were given.

Across 16,722 sessions, 8,37,695 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 11,85,837 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.

Besides the global community is extending a helping hand to support India's efforts to meet the challenges and requirements of the unprecedented surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the global pandemic.

The Centre has been ensuring the global aid is being effectively and promptly allocated and delivered to states and UTs to supplement their efforts during this critical phase, the ministry said.

It said 6,608 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 14 oxygen generation plants, 4,330 ventilators/ Bi PAP/C PAP, and more than 3 lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched, so far.

