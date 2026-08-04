Tender floated for central government employees’ housing project in Amaravati

Nearly two months after the Union Cabinet approved the construction of government housing in Andhra Pradesh’s new capital, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Tuesday floated a ₹1,083.14-crore tender to build 1,504 General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) units in Amaravati for central government employees.

The 17-acre campus will have a built-up area of about 31.3 lakh square feet across 11 residential towers. (Representative file photo)

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According to the tender, the project involves the planning, designing and construction of 600 Type-II, 600 Type-III, 228 Type-IV, 56 Type-V and 20 Type-VI units along with an ancillary building, a common double basement, sewage treatment plant, electrical substations and other supporting infrastructure.

The project is to be completed in 28 months, including three months for planning and approvals and 25 months for construction.

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The cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the GPRA project describing it as the first General Pool Residential Accommodation project in Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh on June 10. The project is intended to provide housing for central government employees posted in the state’s new capital and support the creation of permanent central government infrastructure there.

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{{^usCountry}} The 17-acre campus will have a built-up area of about 31.3 lakh square feet across 11 residential towers, with 1,972 equivalent car parking spaces and community facilities such as a guest house, crèche, bank, post office and shopping complex, the government had said then. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 17-acre campus will have a built-up area of about 31.3 lakh square feet across 11 residential towers, with 1,972 equivalent car parking spaces and community facilities such as a guest house, crèche, bank, post office and shopping complex, the government had said then. {{/usCountry}}

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The buildings are also planned to achieve a minimum 4-Star GRIHA rating. The government had estimated that the project will generate around seven lakh man-days of employment annually during construction and about 50,000 man-days annually during operation.