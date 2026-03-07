Modi to launch and lay foundation for ₹33,500-crore development projects in Delhi on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth about ₹33,500 crore in Delhi on March 8, according to an official statement. The programme, scheduled around noon, will include the launch of new Delhi Metro corridors and redevelopment projects under the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) plan. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three additional metro corridors under the Delhi Metro’s Phase V-A expansion, covering a total route length of about 16.10 km. (Screengrab)

Before the event, the Prime Minister is scheduled to visit newly constructed Type-5 government residential quarters in Sarojini Nagar and hand over keys to female allottees.

A major component of the programme relates to the expansion of the Delhi Metro network. Projects worth around ₹18,300 crore will be inaugurated or launched during the event. These include the inauguration of two new metro corridors — the Majlis Park–Maujpur Babarpur section of the Pink Line, spanning about 12.3 km, and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park section of the Magenta Line, measuring approximately 9.9 km.

According to officials, the new corridors are expected to improve connectivity in several areas of north and northeast Delhi, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa and Majlis Park. The additional links are intended to reduce travel time and ease commuting for residents in these areas.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three additional metro corridors under the Delhi Metro’s Phase V-A expansion, covering a total route length of about 16.10 km. The proposed corridors include R.K. Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, Aerocity to Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1, and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

Officials said these routes are expected to provide direct connectivity between key locations in the national capital, including links between south Delhi, Noida and the airport. The corridors are part of ongoing efforts to expand public transport infrastructure and improve mobility across the Delhi-NCR region.

In addition to metro projects, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for redevelopment works under the GPRA programme valued at around ₹15,200 crore. These projects are spread across several government housing colonies, including Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri.

The GPRA redevelopment initiative is aimed at modernising government residential colonies and administrative infrastructure. According to officials, the plan will provide more than 9,350 new flats for government employees. It will also create about 48 lakh square feet of office space intended to support government operations and administrative functions.

The redevelopment projects are being implemented through a financial model that officials describe as self-sustaining. Under this approach, a limited portion of project land is being developed and monetised for commercial and residential use. Revenue generated through this process is expected to finance the construction of new housing, supporting infrastructure and public facilities within the redeveloped colonies.

Officials said the projects are intended to upgrade ageing government housing infrastructure while also creating modern office spaces and public amenities. The redevelopment of GPRA colonies has been a part of the Centre’s broader efforts in recent years to improve urban infrastructure and administrative facilities in the national capital.

The Prime Minister is expected to address a gathering during the programme.