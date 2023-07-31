Tension grips Haryana's Nuh after stones pelted at religious procession; internet restricted

Chaos erupted in Haryana's Nuh after some miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession on Monday, news agency PTI reported citing the police.

A vehicle set on fire by miscreants after clashes broke out during a religious procession, in Nuh. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the police, a religious procession, 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra', which was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, was stopped by a group of men near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

"Stones were pelted at the procession, and at least four cars were set on fire," the official said.

Watch: VHP's Shobha Yatra Attacked In Haryana's Nuh; Lynching Accused Monu Manesar's Presence Sparks Clash

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said that the government has sent additional troops from neighbouring districts. "Our first priority is to bring situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace. We are also trying to send forces by helicopter," he told PTI.

He further said that he spoke to the director general of police, additional chief secretary, and other senior officials over the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police had lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowd while, the state government has temporarily suspended the mobile internet services till Wednesday, along with prohibitory orders banning assembly of people were clamped as the tension gripped the area.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, I, Home Secretary, Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force w.e.f. 31.07.2023 (16:00hrs) to 02.08.2023 (23:59 hrs),” the order read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said some people were injured as well but were not immediately able to give the numbers.

According to the reports, the clashes triggered after Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante who is accused of lynching two Muslim men, and his associates had circulated an objectionable video a few days ago and was supposed to joint the procession.

The police later carried out a flag march to maintain law and order in the region. “The situation in the area is stable," Nuh SHO Hukam Singh told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)