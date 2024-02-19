Tension in south Goa village after minister Subhash Phaldessai installed Shivaji statue

PANAJI: Tension erupted in a south Goa village after state social welfare minister Subhash Phaldessai installed a statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which the local residents insisted, was installed despite objections of the villagers. Goa minister Subhash Phaldessai said he visited the site on the invitation of the land owner. (X/Videograb)

Police used mild force to disperse the mob that had gathered to protest in São José de Areal of Velim. The minister said stones were thrown at him but he did not sustain injuries in the attack. One villager was admitted to a local hospital following the police action.

In a widely-circulated video clip of the incident, the protesters are seen heckling the minister and throwing soil at him as the police escorted him out of the area . HT cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Subhash Phaldessai said he visited the site on the invitation of the land owner, who he said was one Mohiddin, a Muslim and couldn’t turn down the invitation since he felt it was a “wonderful gesture that he offered his land for a statue of Shivaji.”

“The statue has been built in a place where there is no settlement, no houses and half a km away from the main road on a hillock. There cannot be any opposition to it. Today the statue was installed and while I was returning they pelted stones at me,” Phaldessai said.

“The villagers were saying they will not allow the statue there. How can a property owner be stopped from installing a god or goddess. They started arguing. I said let us sit and discuss this in the deputy Collector’s office. If it is illegal it will be demolished,” Phaldessai said.

Local panch member Joyce Dias, however, alleged that the installation was illegal and that though their permission was sought, none was granted.

“There is an illegal construction that was installed and today it was inaugurated…. Some people from outside sought permission for a plinth. and when we questioned him how they are doing it without the panchayat’s permission, they said we will talk later but no one is willing to stop it,” Dias said.

When the villagers opposed it, they were dispersed by the police and some villagers suffered injuries. “This land belongs to the tribal communities of the village and they were cultivating it. The owners are not here, they say they have permission of the owners but are yet to show us any NOC. This is an attack on the people of the village,” she added.

Phaldessai said he did not intend to pursue the matter with the police.

“I have not filed a complaint. I do not want that. I want to have peace in this locality. I have not gone to the hospital either. There are no severe injuries. Tomorrow if I file a police complaint there will be thousands of people who will gather outside the police station demanding arrest of the culprits that might disturb the peace. For me this matter ends here,” he said.