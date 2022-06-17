Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Tensions escalate in 3 states on Agnipath stir day 3, trains set on fire| Videos

Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar - these are the three states where trains were targeted. 
The protesters disrupted road traffic in Samastipur town on Friday and blocked the Patna-New Delhi main railway route in Buxar and Patna-Howrah-Gaya-Bhagalpur section. (Sourced)
Published on Jun 17, 2022 11:10 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

Tensions have escalated in three states on the third day of protests against the new Agnipath military recruitment scheme. In Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, trains were set on fire by demonstrators amid heightened tensions on Friday.

To quell the agitation, in Telangana's Secunderabad, police had to resort to use of firing. The power supply to the Secunderabad railway station was stopped. The Southern railways have also discontinued trains to the area.

Videos posted by news agency ANI showed officials trying to douse flames after a train was set on fire amid fierce confrontation between cops and protesters. Some demonstrators are believed to be injured.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, an isolated coach was targeted, cops said, even as they tried reasoning with the agitating youth. However, authorities swung in action to pacify the situation.

Bihar woke up to violent demonstrations. A video captured chaos at the Hajipur station. Nitish Kumar's JDU, BJP's coalition partner in the state, has urged the central government for a rethink on the scheme.

Topics
telangana agnipath scheme agnipath
