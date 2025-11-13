Tensions fume in Bihar as Jaiswal and Singh exchange warnings day before results

A day before vote counting, Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal on Thursday expressed strong confidence that the people's mandate is firmly in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Responding to the RJD leader Sunil Singh's "inflammatory statement", Jaiswal said that "any individual or group who issues provocative statements will face appropriate action". On Sunil Singh's remarks, Jaiswal said that those who make derogatory remarks or attempt to mislead the public will not be spared by the people's judgment.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Speaking to ANI, Bihar BJP President on exit polls said, "The people of Bihar are giving their mandate to the NDA, reaffirming their confidence in its leadership. In the next 24 hours, everything will be crystal clear."

On Sunil Singh's remarks, Jaiswal said, "Those who make derogatory remarks or attempt to mislead the public will not be spared by the people's judgment. Bihar is a state governed by law and order, and any individual or group who issues provocative statements will face appropriate action..."

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh under sections 174, 353, 352 of BNS, 123(4) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 66 of the IT Act against RJD leader Sunil Singh for giving an "inflammatory" statement ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, police said on Thursday.

Earlier, on RJD leader Sunil Singh's statement, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar told ANI, "An FIR is being registered over this undesirable and inflammatory statement."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sunil Singh on Thursday issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well".

Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to ensure such incidents do not repeat.

"Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in 2020... I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well," Singh told ANI.

The RJD leader further warned that any act against the will of the people could trigger widespread public outrage. "You will see the common people taking to the streets... We are absolutely vigilant about this, and we urge you not to do anything that goes against public sentiment, that the public will not accept," Singh added.

Expressing confidence in the RJD's performance, the RJD leader predicted a clear victory for the opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav. "We are getting 140-160 seats and the new government will be formed in the state under Tejashwi Yadav's leadership," Singh said.