‘Derogatory’: RJD leader's ‘Nepal-like situation in Bihar’ remark draws NDA's flak booked

Just a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections, RJD leader Sunil Kumar landed in a soup on Thursday and was booked for making "inflammatory remarks". An FIR has been registered against RJD leader Sunil Singh under the relevant sections of the BNS, Representation of the People Act and the IT Act. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Kumar said that people of Bihar have voted for a change, asserting confidence that Tejashwi Yadav will form the government in the state this year.

"In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets...Responsible officials will not be spared," he told reporters.

Singh was referring to the Gen Z protests that broke out in Nepal in September this year, which left over 70 people dead and toppled the KP Sharma Oli-led government.

The 243-member Bihar assembly went to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, drawing a “historic” overall voter turnout of 66.91 per cent in the elections. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on Friday, November 14, following which the Election Commission will declare the official results of the assembly polls.

As Bihar ministers and other leaders from the ruling alliance lambasted Sunil Singh for his remarks, a case was also registered against the leader.

Nitish Chandra Dhariya, Deputy SP, Cyber Cell (Patna district), told reporters that the RJD leader's remarks are "provocative and inflammatory", adding that they may "adversely impact the law and order situation".

"A case has been registered against him and appropriate action will be taken accordingly," Dhariya added.

An FIR against Sunil Singh has been registered under Sections 174, 353, 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 123(4) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 66 of the IT Act, news agency ANI reported.

‘Derogatory, unfortunate': NDA slams Sunil Singh

LJP(RV) national president and Union minister Chirag Paswan termed Sunil Singh's remarks as "derogatory and provocative". He said that the RJD is unable to digest that they are losing the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

He said they are making such remarks in frustration. Paswan told reporters in Patna, "Every political party receives feedback, but the level of satisfaction seen among the NDA is not present in the Mahagathbandhan. We are going to form a strong government in Bihar that will work for the progress of the state over the next five years."

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad reacted to Singh's remarks and asked what expectations one can have from those "who are known for jungle raj?"

"These (RJD) people have already lost... What expectations can you have from those who are known for jungle raj ?... Wherever their defeat seems certain, these people start creating a ruckus... They will surely pin the blame for the defeat on the Election Commission," Prasad told news agency ANI.

He further said that the people's mandate should be accepted. However, he added, RJD is "aware that results for them will be even worse than 2010".

"The public has voted fearlessly, the Election Commission has succeeded in conducting fair elections," Prasad added.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha criticised RJD leader Sunil Singh's remarks and asked what kind of language "these people are using".

Speaking to reporters, Jha said, "They know what the result will be. They have accepted defeat and started instigating their people. What kind of language are these people (Sunil Singh) using...As per our assessment, we will register a huge win."

Reacting to RJD leader's statement, BJP leader Ajay Alok asked, "What is new in this?"

"People of Bihar don't like 'bhediyas', have they not understood this yet? If anyone tries to instigate the public, then the Police know what to do," he told news agency ANI.

LJP(RV) MP Shambhavi Choudhary reacted to Sunil Singh's statement and said the opposition's ideology "is to incite violence in society in some way".

She said that it is not clear who the RJD people want to threaten. "Given the NDA government in Bihar's commitment to good governance, it is not possible to issue such threats on social media. The peace that has prevailed in Bihar cannot be disrupted by anyone's statements," Choudhary added.

The LJP(RV) MP further stated, "Their ideology is to incite violence in society in some way. Their political ideology is based on casteism and communalism." She said that if the RJD has "even a little dignity left", the party should take immediate action against Sunil Singh's remarks.

Bihar minister Ashok Chaudhary said that action should be taken against those who make statements like those of RJD leader Sunil Singh. He told news agency ANI that if people have rejected the RJD since 2005, then it is because of the party's "way of working".

"Whatever the public mandate may be, victory or loss, it should be accepted with humility... The use of such language and such arrogance is only done by RJD people, and that's why the public rejects them. Even this time, the public is rejecting them," Chaudhary added.

BJP leader Gaurav Vallabh said that such remarks reflect "nothing but jungle raj". He told news agency ANI that this is precisely what the people of Bihar have voted against.

"Because of this very mindset of theirs, they will not even get 34% marks tomorrow...The RJD's thinking has now come to light before the people of Bihar...It is against this very jungle raj mindset that the people of Bihar have cast their votes," Vallabh added.

LJP(RV) leader Arun Bharti termed RJD leader Sunil Singh's remarks as "unfortunate" and affirmed that the NDA will form the government in Bihar. He said that the counting of votes, scheduled to take place on Friday, will be done properly. He taunted the opposition alliance and said, "Let Tejashwi Yadav keep dreaming."

BJP leader Dr Guru Prakash Paswan told news agency ANI that such a "mentality is not right", at least from a democracy's perspective. He said that RJD leader Sunil Singh's statement is the Rashtriya Janata Dal's statement.

"They want to create a frightening situation on the roads of Patna and Bihar...Those who do politics in the name of Lohia are threatening violence on the streets?... This is very unfortunate. Whatever the results may be, you should accept them humbly," Prakash Paswan added.

RJD defends Sunil Singh's remarks

RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha urged people to "not twist his (Sunil Singh's) statement. He said that the party does not sponsor anyone to conduct the exit poll.

"The kind of language that was used by the BJP during the Bihar election rally shows they are losing. They do not talk about employment or development in Bihar. In this election, we have witnessed change at multiple levels," Jha told news agency ANI.