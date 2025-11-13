Day before Bihar result, ‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’ poster for Nitish Kumar in Patna

With just hours left for the counting of votes in Bihar, the rival camps have started putting up posters in anticipation of a likely win, depsite the exit polls showing a comfortable win for the NDA. The poster was seemingly perfumed with the desire of JD(U) and NDA to see Kumar become the chief minister of the state for the fourth time after exit polls signalled a comfortable win for the coalition.(ANI)

While at least 11 exit poll results showed Bihar voting in favour of Nitish Kumar, a poster has been put up outside the Janata Dal (United) office in Patna featuring the Bihar chief minister, with a message “Tiger abhi zinda hai” (Tiger who still has the power).

The poster, in favour of the ruling camp, was dedicated by former Bihar Minister Ranjit Sinha, according to ANI.

The poster called Nitish Kumar as the ‘protector’ of all the communities, including those on the margins of society. CM Nitish Kumar is believed to have the support of backward classes, lower castes and women.

The poster seemingly advocated the desire of JD(U) to see Kumar becoming the chief minister of the state for the record tenth time.

Meanwhile, a poster also surfaced outside the RJD office featuring Nitish Kumar with a message- 'Alvida Chacha' (Goodbye Uncle) written in bold, taking a jibe at the chief minister. The poster was put up by the Samajwadi Party, as per reports.

The party has witnessed constant criticism from the opposition Mahagathbandhan over the delay in declaring a chief ministerial candidate with certainty, with the opposition's CM face Tejashwi Yadav from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) repeatedly claiming that Nitish Kumar would not being the CM if NDA comes to power.

On October 15, Tejashwi also claimed that JD(U) is not controlled by Nitish Kumar but by leaders “brought by the BJP”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah along with multiple leaders of NDA attempted to clear the air by declaring Nitish Kumar as their leader, quashing Mahagathbandhan's claims.

Assuring that there was no vacancy for the CM post in Bihar, NDA leader hinted that Kumar remains crucial to retain power.

Bihar BJP's in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday firmly stated that there was no confusion about JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar being the Chief Ministerial face of the NDA.

“Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has been very clear. He has already said that we do not have a vacancy. Why should we name the person (who is the sitting CM)? The name is Nitish Kumar. Where is the confusion? We don't have any confusion. Our (CM) face is Nitish Kumar,” ANI reported quoting Pradhan.

After Bihar completed both phases of casting votes on November 6 and 11, the state is all set to witness results on November 14. BJP and the NDA have already started preparing for celebrations, expecting victory.