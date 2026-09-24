Terrifying video shows landslide carrying mud, debris hit Sikkim's Rimbi village amid heavy rain

A landslide struck Tadong in Sikkim's Gangtok late-night on Thursday following heavy rainfall in the area. A terrifying video of the landslide surfaced, showing rocks, mud and debris crashing down.

The incident was one of several landslide-related disruptions reported in Sikkim following heavy overnight rainfall. (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The landslide affected parts of Rimbi Village, under the Yuksom-Tashiding Constituency of West Sikkim, according to ANI news agency.

It triggered a mudslide, with large amounts of mud, rocks and debris moving downhill, raising concerns among residents as continued rainfall puts nearby houses, properties and connectivity at risk.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Last week, a landslide in Lingding, Tadong, damaged part of a house, with mud and rainwater entering rooms on the first floor, ANI had reported. Three water pipelines were also damaged, affecting the local water supply. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, a landslide in Lingding, Tadong, damaged part of a house, with mud and rainwater entering rooms on the first floor, ANI had reported. Three water pipelines were also damaged, affecting the local water supply. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The stretch of road near Lingding Jhora remained inaccessible for several hours, from around 3 am to 9 am, before debris was cleared and traffic movement was restored.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths, and no other houses or vehicles were damaged. The incident was one of several landslide-related disruptions reported in Sikkim following heavy overnight rainfall.

Also Read: Sikkim landslides: 10 dead, others feared trapped in Teesta hydel project tunnel

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In other parts of the state, 128 people living in 28 houses in vulnerable parts of Rimbi in Gyalshing district have been moved to safer locations following fresh landslide activity and heavy rain, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said on September 17.

Relief and restoration operations were carried out in Rimbi and Singlitam, with the administration providing assistance to affected residents and clearing debris from impacted areas.

In Rimbi, debris has built up along the NiK Kholsa stream, with rainwater carrying the material downstream towards the village. An RCC bridge in the area was washed away after the flow of water and debris increased.

Officials have urged residents to stay away from active landslide zones, areas where debris has accumulated and river streams during periods of rainfall.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Around 1,600 tourists stranded in Sikkim’s Lachen as landslides hit key road

Nepal floods and heavy rain

The images of landslides and rain-related damage in Sikkim are reminiscent of the much more devastating flooding and landslides that struck Nepal weeks earlier, where the scale of destruction and loss of life is incomparable. Nepal has also issued warnings of heavy rainfall, with authorities cautioning about possible flooding and landslides in several parts of the country.

Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs activated disaster-response mechanisms after weather forecasters predicted heavy rainfall across several parts of the country between September 24 and 27.

The Nepal Meteorological Department forecast heavy and very heavy rainfall in parts of Gandaki and Lumbini provinces, while several other areas could also receive heavy rain.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: The '26' factor: Nepal floods add to deadly trail of disasters that struck on 26th

Authorities have warned that the rainfall could trigger flooding, inundation, soil erosion, landslides and debris flows. People have been advised to remain alert, avoid non-essential travel and stay away from areas vulnerable to flooding and landslides.

The warnings come weeks after devastating flash floods struck parts of Nepal on August 26. HT reported that the floods had killed 1,404 people, while more than 6,000 remained missing at the time of that report.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With fresh heavy rainfall forecast in Nepal and landslide-related disruptions continuing in Sikkim, authorities in both regions are monitoring vulnerable areas and carrying out preparedness, relief and restoration measures.