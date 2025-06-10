‘Terror chose Dharma, India chose Karma’: Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack, Op Sindoor

In a powerful message, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that while the terrorists in Pahalgam targeted civilians on April 22 based on their religion, India hit back at the terrorists on the basis of their 'karm' (deeds). Rajnath Singh said that under PM Modi's leadership, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably.(PIB)

"Terrorists killed people in Pahalgam asking their religion; we didn't ask their 'dharm' but hit back seeing their karma," Rajnath Singh said at an event in Dehradun.

Talking about India's defence strategy, Singh said under PM Modi's "bold and visionary" leadership, India's defence sector has transformed remarkably from a largely import-driven model to becoming a "trusted global exporter".

"The world saw this change during the recent Operation Sindoor," Singh said.

On April 22, terrorists found to have links with Pakistan opened fire at tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the death of 26 people, mostly tourists.

According to the victims, terrorists asked tourists about their religion and targeted only Hindu men. They reportedly asked women to go and narrate the ordeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In response, on May 7, India launched precision strikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In retaliation, Pakistan attempted attacks on Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. India responded firmly to these actions.

The hostilities on the ground ceased following talks between the directors general of military operations from both sides on May 10, resulting in an agreement to halt military actions.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh said Pakistan should hand over UN-designated terrorists Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India if it is serious about talks between the two countries.

In an interaction with naval warriors onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa, Singh said if Pakistan resorts to anything "evil or unethical" against India, it will face the firepower and ire of the Indian Navy this time.

Singh said, "Operation Sindoor is not over yet, and this is just a pause, a warning. If Pakistan makes the same mistake again, India's response will be even harsher, and this time, it will not get a chance to recover."