Terror has no theology or nationality: Rajnath Singh in Kyrgyzstan

Terrorism has no nationality or theology, and nations must take a firm stance against it, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, where he addressed the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting on Tuesday. Rajnath Singh said Operation Sindoor showcased that “terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment.” (@SpokespersonMoD)

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should act decisively against those “who abet, shelter and provide safe havens to terrorists,” he noted, adding that there is no place for double standards on terror.

“The real test of collective credibility remains in consistency. We must not forget that terrorism has no nationality and no theology. Nations must take a firm and collective stance against terrorism.”

Describing counter-terrorism as a foundational principle of SCO, Singh noted that the 10-member bloc has condemned terror acts and ideologies in a common fight against the menace. He recalled last year’s Tianjin Declaration which highlighted India’s firm and collective stance against terrorism, terming it a testament to the country’s zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism and its perpetrators. “By tackling terrorism, separatism, and extremism without exception, we transform regional security from a challenge into a cornerstone for peace and prosperity,” Singh said.

He also called for forging a unified front to tackle terrorism, separatism and extremism by eliminating safe havens and rejecting any political exceptions, while drawing attention to state-sponsored cross-border terrorism that attacks a nation’s sovereignty.

Operation Sindoor, he said, showcased that “terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment.”

Operation Sindoor marked the capital’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan is also a member of the SCO.

Highlighting the significant role played by the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of SCO, Singh said the joint statement of the Heads of State on “Countering Radicalisation leading to Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism” issued during India’s Chairmanship in 2023 symbolised shared commitment in this regard.

The SCO Defence Ministers meeting took place amid instability in West Asia following the war involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Given the present global uncertainties, Singh said the SCO holds a pivotal role because today’s world view appears fractured and countries are becoming increasingly inward-looking. “Do we need a new world order or a world which is more orderly? We need an order where every citizen of this world is treated with dignity and respect. We need an order where differences do not become disputes and disputes don’t precede disasters. The real crisis today is not of a non-existent order but a tendency to question the established rule-based world order. We must focus on a global consensus where co-existence, co-habitation and compassion take precedence over chaos, competition and conflict.”

The world should follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy and not of unrelenting force, the minister added. “We should not allow it to become an era of violence and war, but an era of peace and prosperity…As people responsible for defence and security, we have the responsibility to uphold this spirit of brotherhood and harmony. The real test of power is not in using it against the poor and the weak, but to use it in the interest of those who are unable to defend themselves,” he said.