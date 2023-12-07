Terror incidents in J&K declined in last 6 years: Govt

Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have declined over the last six years, with 2023 recording the least number of such cases till November 15, the Union government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a series of queries on terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, by Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Union minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said the government has “zero tolerance against terrorism”, and that its approach is to “dismantle the terror eco-system”.

Citing figures, the minister said that till November 15 this year, only 41 “terrorist initiated” incidents were reported in Jammu and Kashmir, as compared to 125 in 2022, 129 in 2021, 126 in 2020, 153 in 2019 and 228 in 2018.

Similarly, Rai said, 44 “encounters” were recorded in the Union territory in 2023, as compared to 117 in 2022, 100 in 2021, 118 in 2020, 102 in 2019, and 289 in 2018.

On civilian deaths, the minister said a total of 13 civilians were killed in terror incidents in 2023, as compared to 31 in 2022, 41 in 2021, 38 in 2020, 44 in 2019, and 55 in 2018.

Rai also said that 20 security personnel were killed in the line of duty in terror incidents this year, as compared to 32 in 2022, 42 in 2021, 63 in 2020, 80 in 2019, and 91 in 2018.

Listing the strategies adopted to contain acts of terror in the Union territory, Rai said the government has started sharing intelligence inputs on a real-time basis among security forces operating in the region, undertaken preventive operations to identify supporters of terrorism and initiate investigations against them, and has also resorted to efforts to identify vulnerable spots to prevent terrorist attacks on people, among other strategies.

