Bodo terror outfit chief Ranjan Daimary, 14 others convicted in 2008 Assam blasts

A special CBI court in Guwahati on Monday convicted National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) founder Ranjan Daimary and 14 others in the 2008 Assam serial bombings that killed 81 people.

The 2008 Assam bombings took place on October 30, 2008, around noon with as many as 18 bombs going off simultaneously in the markets of Guwahati and surrounding areas of western Assam. The blasts had left 81 people dead and 470 injured.

Special public prosecutor TD Goswami said the state has demanded death penalty. The CBI special court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on January 30.

The group is in talks with the Government of India. Anjali Daimary, a rights activist and sister of Ranjan Daimary, said this kind of judgement and peace process cannot go together.

A total of 22 people were accused in the case. Seven are absconding out of which two believed to be dead.

The CBI filed two chargesheets. The trial started in the fast track court in 2017. The court examined 650 witnesses.

Ranjan Daimary was the only one among the 15 others who was out on bail.

