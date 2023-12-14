‘Terrorism, conspiracy, assault’: Charges against 4 Lok Sabha security scare accused

The four persons arrested over breaching the security in the Lok Sabha have been charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Paramilitary personnel stand guard during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.(ANI)

The Delhi police special cell has registered a case under UAPA sections 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy, etc.) and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) at the Parliament Street police station.

Meanwhile, the fifth suspect was nabbed from Gurugram on Wednesday while several raids are being conducted to nab the sixth accused and the main conspirator of the incident, Lalit Jha, the Delhi Police officials said on Thursday.

All the four accused-- Sagar Sharma (26), Manoranjan D (34), Amol Shinde (25) and Neelam Devi (37) -- were probed at Diplomatic Security Force's office in Delhi's Chanakyapuri. The police have said that the security breach was well-coordinated and meticulously planned. During interrogation, one of the accused said that they were upset with issues like the farmers' protest, the Manipur crisis and unemployment and that was why they carried out this act.

Earlier in the day, eight security personnel, who were on deputation for Parliament security, were suspended over their negligence amid the security breach .

In a major security breach, two men, Sagar and Manoranjan, jumped into the chamber from the visitor's gallery, shouted slogans and set off a smoke canister. It took place on Wednesday, December 13, the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the parliament complex when more than a dozen people, including five gunmen, were killed.

Around the same time, Amol and Neelam sprayed coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Following the breach, the security protocols of the new Parliament complex were overhauled to reduce any contact between the MPs and the visitors. A dedicated place has been set up as the media briefing centre. The Lok Sabha Secretariat released instructions for the MPs on Smart Identity Cards and facial recognition systems.

The ministry of home affairs has also ordered an enquiry into the security breach. A panel has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)