Terrorism one of the main reasons behind making Ladakh a UT: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday cited terrorism and lack of social and economic development as the primary reasons behind the government’s decision to make Ladakh a Union territory, news agency ANI reported. “The incidents of terrorism have reduced after the region was made UT. Many steps are being taken by the Centre to bring investment and improve infrastructure here,” the Union minister said, according to ANI.

Singh, who is on a three-day visit to Ladakh and is currently in Leh, earlier in the day, inaugurated 63 infra projects constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The defence minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon chair a meeting with the political leaders of Ladakh to discuss conducting polls in the Union territory. “PM Modi wants the political process to start in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh,” he said, pointing out that the Prime Minister has already spoken to the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, the defence minister interacted with 300 veterans, including Ashok Chakra winner Naib Subedar (Honorary) Chhering Mutup (retd) and Maha Vir Chakra winner Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (retd) in Leh.

Praising the veterans for their “unparalleled dedication” to ensure the safety and security of the country, Singh said PM Modi’s decision to introduce the ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme was a testimony to the central government’s unwavering commitment towards the welfare and satisfaction of the veterans. “Our aim is to take care of you in the same way as you all have taken care of the country,” the minister added during the interaction.

This development comes after the recent meeting in New Delhi between PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah with the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir – the first of its kind after the abrogation of Article 370. Several senior leaders including National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah, and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others, were present in the meeting that lasted for more than three hours.

“We kept five demands in the meeting – grant statehood soon, conduct Assembly elections to restore democracy, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K, all political detainees should be released and on domicile rules," Azad said after the meeting concluded.

Notably, a person familiar with the happenings of the meeting and who asked to remain anonymous mentioned that at the meeting PM Modi said he wants to remove Dilli ki Doori (the distance from Delhi) and also Dil ki Doori (the distance from the heart).