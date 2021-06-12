Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 2 security personnel, 2 civilians killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Sopore
india news

2 security personnel, 2 civilians killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Sopore

The terrorists opened fire targeting security forces in the Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON JUN 12, 2021 01:47 PM IST
Civilian injured in terrorist attack brought to local hospital for treatment. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

At least two security personnel and two civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore on Saturday, officials said. At least three others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, they said.

The terrorists opened fire targeting security forces in the Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They fired at a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk Sopore at around 12pm, the officials added.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where a policeman was taken to the Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital, PTI reported.

The area of attack has been cordoned off by security personnel and further details are awaited, officials said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kashmir
TRENDING NEWS

#MemeTheFamilyMan trends on Twitter, people share hilarious posts

Officer rescues stranded stingray, releases it back into water. Clip wins hearts

Google honours Margherita ‘The Lady of the Stars’ Hack with a doodle

This is how Arlo the bird ‘says’ I love you. Viral video wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP