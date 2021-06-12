2 security personnel, 2 civilians killed in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Sopore
At least two security personnel and two civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in north Kashmir's Sopore on Saturday, officials said. At least three others, including a policeman, were injured in the attack, they said.
The terrorists opened fire targeting security forces in the Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They fired at a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near Main Chowk Sopore at around 12pm, the officials added.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital from where a policeman was taken to the Indian Army's 92 Base Hospital, PTI reported.
The area of attack has been cordoned off by security personnel and further details are awaited, officials said.