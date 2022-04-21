Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Terrorist cop-killer Kantroo gunned down in Kashmir's Baramulla

The self-styled LeT commander was involved in abduction, torture, and killing of security personnel in and around Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammad Yousuf Dar.
Published on Apr 21, 2022 02:04 PM IST
ByShishir Gupta

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and notorious cop killer Mohammad Yousuf Dar aka Kantroo was gunned down by security forces on Wednesday morning in an hours-long counterterrorism operation in Kashmir’s Baramulla. Kantroo was on the hit list of the security forces for his involvement in multiple targeted killings in the Valley.

He was named in at least 14 first information reports, or FIRs, for killing civilians and security forces personnel including special police officer (SPO) Mohd Ishfaq Dar and his brother Umer Ahmad Dar in Budgam in March. The same month, he was booked for the abduction and murder of a soldier, Mohd Sameer Malla, who died on March 7 due to torture, according to police records.

Another case was registered against the slain LeT commander in Budgam last month for killing a civilian named Tagamul Mohidin Dar.

The joint counterterrorism operation was launched in a village bordering Budgam and Baramulla after security forces received information on Kantroo’s in the area last night. An encounter broke out and the firing continued intermittently over the night. Kantroo and one other terrorist have been neutralised by the security forces and the operation is still underway as three more terrorists are believed to be trapped in the security cordon.

Kantroo’s killing comes as the Indian government has further strengthened its counterterrorism resolve by designating at least seven Pakistan-based terrorists under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Actin in the past fortnight. Sajjad Gul, Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar aka Latram, Arjumand Gulzar Jan aka Hamza Burhan, Ali Kashif Jan, Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir and Hafiz Talha Saeed have been banned by the ministry of home affairs on the recommendations of CID and J and K Police.

Shishir Gupta

