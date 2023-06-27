Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam, policeman injured

A terrorist was killed and a police personnel was injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on the intervening night of Monday. Police said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the neutralised terrorist and his identity was being ascertained. The encounter started late Monday night at Hoowra village in Kulgam district.

The encounter started late Monday night at Hoowra village in Kulgam district.(ANI / Representational Image)

Kashmir Police Zone tweeted: “Encounter has started at Hoowra village of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. One JKP personnel got injured. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”

Providing an update on the encounter, it said, “01 local terrorist neutralised. Identification & affliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on.”

The counter-terrorism operation comes days after the security forces foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation by police and the army in the Kala Jungle area of Kupwara’s Machhal sector. The encounter comes a week after security forces gunned down five terrorists while foiling an infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the LoC in the Kupwara district.

Confirming the development, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: “In a joint operation, army and police have killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK (Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir).”

In a tweet, Indian Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed that forces recovered “war-like stores” from the encounter site.

