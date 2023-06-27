Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam, policeman injured

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam, policeman injured

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2023 05:48 AM IST

The encounter broke out late Monday night at Hoowra village in Kulgam district.

A terrorist was killed and a police personnel was injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on the intervening night of Monday. Police said that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the neutralised terrorist and his identity was being ascertained. The encounter started late Monday night at Hoowra village in Kulgam district.

The encounter started late Monday night at Hoowra village in Kulgam district.(ANI / Representational Image)

Kashmir Police Zone tweeted: “Encounter has started at Hoowra village of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. One JKP personnel got injured. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.”

Providing an update on the encounter, it said, “01 local terrorist neutralised. Identification & affliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on.”

The counter-terrorism operation comes days after the security forces foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation by police and the army in the Kala Jungle area of Kupwara’s Machhal sector. The encounter comes a week after security forces gunned down five terrorists while foiling an infiltration bid at Jumgund Keran close to the LoC in the Kupwara district.

Confirming the development, Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: “In a joint operation, army and police have killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK (Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir).”

In a tweet, Indian Army’s Chinar Corps confirmed that forces recovered “war-like stores” from the encounter site.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir jammu and kashmir police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP