Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
india news

Terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces drawing retaliation. The terrorist was offered to surrender but he didn't, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 09:38 AM IST
The Shopian encounter started on Wednesday night.(ANI Photo)

A terrorist was killed by the security forces in Jammu Kashmir's Shopian early on Thursday during an encounter, news agency ANI reported. The encounter started on Wednesday night in Kashwa village.

The security forces received an input about terrorist Anayat Ashraf Dar attacking a civilian and injuring him in Kashwa village in Zainapora area of Shopian district by opening fire, ANI quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police as saying. Soon, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched, the police further said, ANI reported.

They said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards the security forces drawing retaliation. The terrorist was offered to surrender but he didn't, according to ANI.

Quoting officials, news agency PTI reported that the operation is in progress.

The police further said that Dar was earlier an over ground worker (OGW) and involved in drugs business. One pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

The injured civilian, meanwhile, has been admitted to local hospital, the police said.

The identity and group with which the terrorist is affiliated to, was not immediately known, reported PTI.

jammu and kashmir news kashmir news kashmir encounter
