Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Terrorist shot dead in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kupwara
india news

Terrorist shot dead in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kupwara

The encounter took place in the Lolab area of Kupwara after a tip from an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh.
(Representative Image/ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

A terrorist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, police said on Sunday afternoon. The terrorist was killed during a joint anti-terror op by Kupwara Police and the Army's 28 RR, or Rashtriya Rifles.

The joint team was searching terrorist hideouts as part of the operation when terrorists opened fire and the security forces retaliated. The encounter took place in the Lolab area of Kupwara after a tip from an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

The encounter is underway and more details are awaited.

A day ago, security forces detected and defused a Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara, PTI quoted officials as saying. They detected the IED on the Handwara-Baramulla Road near Ganapora in the Langate area of the north Kashmir district, the officials said. They said a bomb disposal squad was called in to the spot which destroyed the explosive device without causing any of loss or damage.

On Thursday, three terrorists affiliated with the terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, including one involved in the killing of a teacher last month, were killed in twin anti-terrorist operations in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kupwara
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP