Terrorist shot dead in encounter with security forces in J&K's Kupwara

A terrorist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, police said on Sunday afternoon. The terrorist was killed during a joint anti-terror op by Kupwara Police and the Army's 28 RR, or Rashtriya Rifles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The joint team was searching terrorist hideouts as part of the operation when terrorists opened fire and the security forces retaliated. The encounter took place in the Lolab area of Kupwara after a tip from an arrested terrorist, Showket Ahmed Sheikh.

The encounter is underway and more details are awaited.

A day ago, security forces detected and defused a Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Kupwara, PTI quoted officials as saying. They detected the IED on the Handwara-Baramulla Road near Ganapora in the Langate area of the north Kashmir district, the officials said. They said a bomb disposal squad was called in to the spot which destroyed the explosive device without causing any of loss or damage.

On Thursday, three terrorists affiliated with the terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, including one involved in the killing of a teacher last month, were killed in twin anti-terrorist operations in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON