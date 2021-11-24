Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
Terrorist slain in J-K encounter killed two teachers, civilians in October

In October, terrorists killed Supinder Kour, a resident of Alochi Bagh area and Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu, at Sangam Eidgah.
Published on Nov 24, 2021 08:40 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Police officials on Wednesday said that one of the terrorists who was gunned down by the terrorists earlier was responsible for the gruesome killings of two teachers and other civilians in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, security personnel gunned down three terrorists in Srinagar’s Rambagh.

“One of the three terrorists killed in the encounter in Srinagar's Rambagh has been identified as Mehran, a top TRF commander who was involved in the killing of two teachers and other civilians in the city. Identification of others is being ascertained,” Kashmir inspector general of police Vijay Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Resistance Front (TRF) is a terror group backed by the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

In October, terrorists killed Supinder Kour, a resident of Alochi Bagh area and Deepak Chand, a resident of Jammu, at Sangam Eidgah. These attacks came as the Valley saw an uptick in the number of terrorist attacks on civilians and on non-local people, including a renowned pharmacy owner, a bhel puri seller and taxi stand worker in Srinagar.

Security personnel earlier this week gunned down a district commander of terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The police last week gunned down two top leaders of the TRF, including Shakir Najar, a top commander of the TRF.

