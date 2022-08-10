Terrorist who killed Rahul Bhat, TV artiste Amreen, among 3 gunned down in J&K

Three terrorists including one suspected to be involved in the killing of TV artiste Amreen Bhat and clerk Rahul Bhat were gunned down in an encounter in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday

The three were identified as members of The Resistance Front (TRF), a group believed by security agencies to have been propped up by Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) to give terror in Kashmir an indigenious face to ward off international pressure.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar said one of the terrorists, identified as Lateef Rather alias Abdullah, was involved in the killing of TV artiste Amreen Bhat and clerk Rahul Bhat, said Kumar.

“03 #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT(TRF) including terrorist Lateef Rather trapped in ongoing #encounter. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several #civilian #killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat,” he said in a tweet.

Rahul Bhat, a clerk appointed under the prime minister’s special employment package for migrants in 2012-11, was shot dead at his office in the Chadoora area of Budgam district on May 12.

Amreen, in her 30s, was killed on May 25 by two terrorists who initially told her that they “wanted to shoot a video”. But Amreen Bhat declined, saying she didn’t work with strangers. One of the two men pulled out a pistol and shot her in the neck. Her 10-year-old nephew was also hit in the arm.

Wednesday’s encounter started after the army and police launched a joint operation late on Tuesday night after a lead about the presence of terrorists at Waterhail village, 10 km from Budgam town.

“All the three hiding LeT #terrorists #neutralised. Bodies being retrieved from the site, identication yet to be ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered. A big success for us,” Vijay Kumar tweeted.