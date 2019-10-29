Terrorist who killed truck driver gunned down in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

india

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:37 IST

A terrorist who attacked two truck drivers and killed one of them has been shot dead in an encounter that followed, a senior Jammu and Kashmir police officer has said. The terrorist, who is yet to be identified, was part of the group of heavily-armed gunmen who stopped two trucks - one from Haryana and the other from Jammu - in Anantnag’s Bijbihara area.

The terrorists shot Narayan Dutt, a resident of Katra. The other truck driver managed to flee. A police patrol team that heard the gunshots chased the terrorists. In the encounter that followed, the police shot down one of them. The truck driver who had fled later identified him as one of those who attacked the two drivers.

This is the fourth incident of terrorists targeting unarmed truckers and apple traders over the last fortnight. Rashmi Wazir, the police chief of Reasi district where Narayan Dutt’s family lives, said the driver had picked up a consignment of apples from the local market to be delivered at the fruit market in national capital Delhi.

Narayan Dutt is survived by two sons and two daughters, all minors. The driver’s body reached his home in Sera Kotla village in Katra for the last rites at 7 am, she said.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 13:37 IST