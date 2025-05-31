Terrorists challenged Indian women’s dignity, but saw greatest defeat: PM Modi

Bhopal: In Pahalgam, terrorists dared to challenge the strength and dignity of Indian women, but this challenge turned into their greatest defeat and fatal for their masters, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Mahila Sashaktikaran Mahasammelan' programme, at Jamburi Maidan in Bhopal on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing a women empowerment Maha Sammelan, organised to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Lok Mata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in Bhopal, Modi said, “Terrorists not only spilled the blood of innocent Indians- they launched an attack on our culture and values. The aim was to divide our society. In Pahalgam, terrorists dared to challenge the strength and dignity of Indian women and this challenge turned into their greatest defeat and fatal for their masters.”

“Our armed-force dismantled terrorists’ hide-outs, which were located crossed-border and many kilometers away from the border. Operation Sindoor becomes the most successful counter terror operations in India’s history,” he said.

“Now we will kill even by entering their home and whoever helps the terrorists will also have to pay a heavy price. 140 crore countrymen are saying that if you fire bullets, then accept that bullets will be answered with shells,” he added.

In the programme, women wearing vermillion colour sarees were managing the crowd to give tribute to army and the prime minister. Elaborating the importance of sindoor in Indian tradition, Modi said, “In our culture, sindoor is a powerful symbol of womanhood and strength. Lord Hanuman, devoted to Lord Ram is adorned with sindoor. We offer it during Shakti Puja as a mark of reverence. Today, that same sindoor has become a symbol of India’s courage and valour.”

Paying tribute to Devi Ahilyabai, Modi said, “The words fall short in describing her remarkable personality. She symbolises the power of strong will and determination, demonstrating that no matter how adverse the circumstances, transformative outcomes can be achieved. Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar never distinguished between service to the divine and service to the people.”

She led a state during such an era, like wearing a crown of thorns. Yet, Lokmata Ahilyabai provided a new direction for her state’s prosperity, dedicating herself to empowering even the poorest, Modi said.

He remembered her contribution to the culture of India and preserving temples. Praising the good governance of Ahilyabai, Modi said, “She implemented an exemplary governance model that prioritised the welfare of the poor and marginalised. She launched numerous initiatives to boost employment and entrepreneurship by promoting agriculture, cottage industries based on forest produce, and handicrafts.

Talking about how she had worked for tribal and nomadic tribe, Modi said it was his privilege to work under the direction of a tribal woman who is the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.

He further said now people bring “secularism” when we talk about age of marriage of women but Devi Ahilyabai Holkar had raised the matter like raising the minimum age for girls’ marriage, securing women’s right to property, and supporting widows’ remarriage—issues that were difficult to even discuss in her time.

Modi said his government is upholding the principle of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ as mantra of governance following Devi Ahilyabai.

He also hailed the schemes of the BJP-led central government like drone didi, Nal Jal scheme, Swacch Bharat, housing for all, Ayushman and others, saying, “These schemes changed the lives of women in India. These are not just facilities, these are our humble efforts to honour our mothers and sisters.”

Earlier, Modi inaugurated the Indore Metro project, Madhya Pradesh’s first. He also inaugurated Satna and Datia Airports.

Chief minister Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel also attended the programme.