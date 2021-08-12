Terrorists fire at BSF convoy in J&K's Kulgam dist, exchange of fire underway

Terrorists fired upon a convoy of the Border Security Forces (BSF) along the highway in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday. Officials said no one was injured in the incident, while security forces managed to trap the militants.

Inspector general of police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said exchange of fire was underway and reinforcements have reached the spot. “Senior officers of police, CRPF and Army are present at the spot,” Kumar said.

The incident came close on the heels of several terror attacks ahead of Independence Day. On Tuesday, terrorists lobbed a grenade at security forces at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar injuring at least 10 civilians.

A day ago, a BJP leader and his wife were shot dead in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Gulam Rasool Dar, and his wife passed away after terrorists fired bullets at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag.

Last Saturday, a police personnel was killed in Kulgam district after terrorists opened fire at a police party. On Thursday, a grenade blast took place in the Nawhatta area of old city.

On August 3, a police personnel and a civilian were injured after suspected militants opened fire on a police vehicle at Khanyar in Old City.