Security personnel cordon off the area and inspect the site of a grenade attack at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar.(PTI Photo)
10 civilians hurt in Srinagar grenade attack

The terrorists attempted to hurl the grenade towards a bunker vehicle of paramilitary SSB forces and it exploded on the side of a road after hitting the vehicle at Hari Singh High Street in the city centre, officials.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 07:02 AM IST

At least 10 civilians were injured in a grenade attack by suspected terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

The terrorists attempted to hurl the grenade towards a bunker vehicle of paramilitary SSB forces and it exploded on the side of a road after hitting the vehicle at Hari Singh High Street in the city centre, officials.

The area remains very busy owing to congested business establishments and installations.

“The SSB were the target of the grenade but there were no injuries to the security forces,” deputy inspector general, CRPF, Kishore Prasad told reporters.

The explosion led to injuries to the passersby who were evacuated to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital.

“We are treating ten people for splinter injuries,” said medical superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr Kanwarjit Singh.

Mostly the injuries are not grave but we are doing all the tests only then they will be discharged,” he said.

Meanwhile, during a search operation, the police have apprehended a local journalist, Adil Farooq Bhat, and recovered a bag with two live grenades. He was earlier arrested in February 2019, police said.

