Terrorists fire at security forces at Srinagar hospital, area cordoned off

Terrorists fired on the security forces at a hospital in Srinagar after which a brief gunfight broke out between them. The incident took place near the Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), prompting the police to cordon off the hospital and its hostel and launch a search operation.

Srinagar Police said that the terrorists managed to escape by taking the advantage of the civilian presence in the area.

“There was a brief fire fight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” Srinagar Police tweeted.

This is the first major terrorist attack after the recent civilian killings particularly targeting people from minority communities and migrant workers in the Valley. The targeted killings were followed by counter-terrorism operations by security forces.

Union home minister Amit Shah recently visited Jammu and Kashmir, first time after the abrogation of Article 370, and declared that he would rather talk to the youth of Kashmir, and not Pakistan, to improve the situation in the region.

“I want to convey to the youth of Kashmir that those who handed stones and weapons to you, please tell them that there is electricity and hospitals in Kashmir,” Shah appealed, urging them to not get swayed by rumours.

