Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Terrorists fire at security forces at Srinagar hospital, area cordoned off
india news

Terrorists fire at security forces at Srinagar hospital, area cordoned off

The incident took place near the Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) after which the police cordoned off the hospital.
Indian army soldiers stand guard during a search operation reportedly conducted after a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in Bemina area of Srinagar.(AFP)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 05:17 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Terrorists fired on the security forces at a hospital in Srinagar after which a brief gunfight broke out between them. The incident took place near the Sher E Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), prompting the police to cordon off the hospital and its hostel and launch a search operation.

Srinagar Police said that the terrorists managed to escape by taking the advantage of the civilian presence in the area. 

“There was a brief fire fight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence,” Srinagar Police tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

This is the first major terrorist attack after the recent civilian killings particularly targeting people from minority communities and migrant workers in the Valley. The targeted killings were followed by counter-terrorism operations by security forces.

Union home minister Amit Shah recently visited Jammu and Kashmir, first time after the abrogation of Article 370, and declared that he would rather talk to the youth of Kashmir, and not Pakistan, to improve the situation in the region.

“I want to convey to the youth of Kashmir that those who handed stones and weapons to you, please tell them that there is electricity and hospitals in Kashmir,” Shah appealed, urging them to not get swayed by rumours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
srinagar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

More pilgrims to visit Char Dham shrines in 10 yrs than over last century: Modi

Occupants of Assam’s evicted land are encroachers, not flood victims: Govt tells Gauhati HC

Accident compensation claims to be settled in 3 months as per new proposal

Eye on Taliban: India to host regional summit on Afghanistan on November 10
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP