Terrorists gun down panchayat member in J&K’s Kulgam: Police

Srinagar: Terrorists shot dead an independent panchayat member in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to the police, the panchayat member was identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar. This is the first attack on any panchayat member this year, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police spokesperson said that at around 8.45 pm, the Jammu and Kashmir police received information about a terror incident at Kolpora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired upon a panch (Independent) identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar at Kolpora Srundoo area of Kulgam. In this incident, he sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the spokesperson added.

Soon after the incident, senior police officers reached the spot. A case under relevant sections for terror crime was registered, the spokesperson said.

“Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances that led to this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on,” the spokesperson added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday evening, a police inspector Sheikh Firdous, who was posted in the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), was shot at by unidentified gunmen in Batamaloo. The officer was admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.