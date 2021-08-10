Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar, five civilians injured

Terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar on Tuesday injuring at least a few civilians. The attack came a day after a BJP leader and his wife were shot dead in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

While police are yet to come out with any confirmation, doctors at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital said the five persons were being treated for injuries.

Later, DIG of the Central Reserve Police Force, Kishore Prasad, in Srinagar said around 2.40pm, a miscreant targeted a bunker of the SSB with a grenade. "There has been no injury to any security force personnel," Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

There has been a spurt in militant attacks in Kashmir in the run up to Independence Day on August 15.

On Monday, BJP’s Kisan Morcha president of Kulgam, Gulam Rasool Dar, and his wife died after terrorists fired bullets at the couple in the Lal Chowk area of Anantnag.

On Saturday, a police personnel was killed in Kulgam district after terrorists opened fire at a police party. On Thursday, a grenade blast took place in the Nawhatta area of old city.

On August 3, a police personnel and a civilian were injured after suspected militants opened fire on a police vehicle at Khanyar in Old City.